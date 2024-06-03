'Raveena Wasn't Drunk, False Complaint Filed': Police On 'Attack' On Actor

In their statement to the media the cops said, "Tandon's driver was trying to reverse the car to park it, and three people from a family felt that they would get hit. After the argument, both parties left, and later, police reached the spot and questioned Tandon's staff. The other party was also called to the police station. Both parties denied making any complaints."

Raveena was accused of being under the influence of alcohol and assaulting one of the women claiming to be hit by her car. The police have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident, and Raveena had not consumed alcohol. DCP Rajtilak Roshan stated, "Nobody was injured in this incident. We checked the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. The actress was not drunk."

Roshan also told NDTV that Raveena was trying to help her driver from the mob that had gathered. The duo went to the Khar police station to file complaints but subsequently withdrew them.

"This argument escalated into abusive language, and actress Raveena Tandon arrived at the spot to check what had happened with her driver. The actress tried to protect the driver from the mob; however, the mob started abusing her. Both Raveena Tandon and the family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints. Later, they both also submitted letters stating they did not want to register any complaints," the DCP said.