Raveena Tandon Sues Man For Rs 100 Crore For 'Defamatory' Video: Report

Raveena's lawyer Sana Raees told India Today, "There was an attempt to embroil Raveena in a false complaint which was clarified in CCTV footage and no complaint was filed. However, a person claiming to be a journalist is spreading false information on X regarding the said incident, which is factually incorrect and misleading."

Sana added, "This dissemination of false news seems to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena's reputation for ulterior motives. The intent seems to be extortion and a desire to gain cheap publicity at the expense of Raveena's dignity. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue."

On 1 June, a few people alleged that Raveena's driver hit three of them and they were injured. The incident took place outside Raveena's house in Mumbai, and she was pushed as she tried to pacify the crowd. Raveena was also accused of being drunk and assaulting people. However, the Mumbai police had clarified that a false complaint was filed against Raveena.