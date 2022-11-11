Rashmika Mandanna Thanks Fans After Her Heartfelt Post Against Trolling
Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about receiving hate and getting trolled on social media.
Taking to social media, Rashmika Mandanna thanked her fans for their support, a day after she shared a heartfelt post against trolling. In her post, the actor opened up about receiving hate, getting trolled, and how it had 'troubled' her over the past few years. Soon after her post, several fans and celebrities flooded her comment section, showing their support for the actor.
In return, Rashmika posted a 'thank-you' note for her fans on her Instagram story. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, "Sending love to anyone who needs it out there. And I've been seeing and receiving so many messages and it's made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thankyou (heart emoji). Big Love."
Here, take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front Rashmika was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. The actor has several upcoming projects including filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol, and Saurabh Shukla. Touted to be a gangster drama, the film will hit the big screens next year, in 2023.
