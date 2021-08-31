It’s a Now or Never Character: Rashmika Mandanna on B’Wood Debut Mission Majnu

She added that her character is a ‘now or never’ kind of character and she knew she wanted to do the film ever since the first narration. “In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kinda character,” she said.

“Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more,” Rashmika added.

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller directed by Shantanu Bagchi, and written by Aseem Arrora, Parveez Shaikh, and Sumit Batheja. Rashmika is also a part of the film Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and went on to star in several films like Chamak, Bheeshma, and Sulthan. She also has Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa lined up.