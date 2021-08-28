Fahadh Faasil’s Look as IPS Bhanwar Shekhawat in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Unveiled

The makers of Fahadh Faasil’s upcoming film Pushpa: The Rise have revealed the actor’s chilling avatar as the film’s antagonist. Fahadh plays Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat who will ‘lock horns’ with Allu Arjun’s character.

Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production, shared the poster from their official handle and wrote, “Meet the #VillainOfPushpa. The most talented #FahadhFaasil turns into menacing BHANWAR SINGH SHEKHAWAT (IPS) to lock horns with our #PushpaRaj.”