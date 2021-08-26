Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens up to Shamita Shetty About His Divorce
Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra announced their separation in 2019.
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat opened up to co-contestant Shamita Shetty about his divorce with Ridhi Dogra. Bapat and Dogra announced their separation in a joint statement in February 2019 after eight years of marriage. The statement said, “Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore." While talking to Shetty, Bapat also revealed that he had been suffering from anxiety.
On Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had recently had an argument but decided to bury the hatchet. Bapat spoke to Shetty about the divorce and facing anxiety issues and said, “I was on the verge of breaking.”
He revealed that his sister and mother were concerned about him and took him to Pune with them, adding that once he went “two weeks” without sleep after his divorce and his father’s death.
Before the show’s premiere, Bapat spoke to RJ Siddharth Kannan about his equation with his former partner Ridhi Dogra. When asked if he'd mine if she joined the show, he said, “Not at all. I told her I was going, and she was like ‘what the hell, how will you cope up?’ We're cordial, we're friends, we talk. Aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that). We have a very dignified relationship. It's fun, two people can hang around even after mutually deciding to move ahead in life.”
Raqesh Bapat had also consoled Shamita Shetty after her recent fight with co-contestant Nishant Bhat. Bigg Boss OTT premiered on Voot on 8 August and will stream on the site exclusively for 6 weeks till it shifts to Colors on TV.
