Ranveer Singh Shines in a Blue Suit at Manager's Wedding in Goa; See Pics

Ranveer Singh is currently busy with the promotions for his film 83. Ranveer and co-star Deepika Padukone attended the world premiere of the film at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The film, directed by Kabir Khan, tells the story of India’s triumph at the World Cup in 1983.

After the premiere, Ranveer and Deepika, who is also a co-producer on the film, left for Dubai. Several fan pages have shared pictures and videos from their trip including one where the couple can be seen holding hands as they watched the 83 trailer play out on the Burj Khalifa.