Watch: Ranveer Singh's '83' Gets Standing Ovation at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone attended 83 premiere at Jeddah.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Red Sea Fest.</p></div>
i

Kabir Khan's directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had its world premiere at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. 83 received a standing ovation from the audience.

A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the show at the red carpet in Jeddah.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh at the world premiere of 83 in Jeddah.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer &amp; Deepika.</p></div>

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Deepika stuns in a pink gown.</p></div>

83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone portrays Romi Bhatia.

