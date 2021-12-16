ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Ranveer Singh's '83' Gets Standing Ovation at Red Sea Film Festival
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone attended 83 premiere at Jeddah.
Kabir Khan's directorial 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, had its world premiere at Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15 December. 83 received a standing ovation from the audience.
A Twitter user shared a video of the film receiving a standing ovation.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone stole the show at the red carpet in Jeddah.
83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone portrays Romi Bhatia.
