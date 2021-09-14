Ranveer Singh Memes Flood The Internet, Courtesy Met Gala 2021

Met Gala is undoubtedly one of the most extravagant fashion celebrations every year. This edition, too, is no different. The bold and edgy fashion choices by most celebrities have given rise to hilarious memes.

As celebrities walked down the red carpet on Tuesday, rocking their respective outfits, desi Twitter was immediately reminded of Ranveer Singh. Ranveer's fashion choices are always a topic of discussion and the actor can totally pull off over-the-top ensemble with confidence.

Here's how Indian Twitter is celebrating Ranveer, the Met Gala way.