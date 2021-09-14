Dan Levy to AOC: Celebs Who Made Statements With Their Outfits at Met Gala 2021
The theme for this year's Met Gala is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.
Like every year, some celebrities at 2021's Met Gala Red Carpet chose to highlight important issues through fashion. This year's theme for the annual fashion gala is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', and every star had a different interpretation.
Let us take a look at some of the standout outfits this year:
Dan Levy
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy made his debut appearance at Met Gala this year. The writer, director and actor wore a piece designed by Loewe's Jonathan Anderson that "celebrates the resilience" of the LGBTQ+ community. The outfit is an homage to LGBTQIA+ activist David Wojnarovicz.
Dan wrote on Instagram, "With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F*ck You Faggot F*cker, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across. But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility – acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message.”
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a US Representative for New York, also made her first appearance this year. Printed on the back of her outfit in bold red letters is the message, 'Tax the Rich'. Her off shoulder dress has been designed by Brother Vellies. Her handbag had the same message. Cortez shared the picture of her outfit, and an excerpt from her Instagram post read, "The time is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all. Tax the Rich".
Cara Delevingne
Model, actor and singer Cara Delevingne chose a white tank top and white trousers for the event. Her outfit has been designed by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri. The highlight of the attire was the text on it, which read, "Peg the Patriarchy".
Carolyn B Maloney
Congresswoman and activist Carolyn B Maloney had 'Equal Rights for Women' printed all over her ensemble. The dress is a tribute to the 19th Amendment, passed in 1919, which granted all women in the country the right to vote. Maloney carried a handbag with the slogan "ERA YES" printed on it.
In an Instagram post, the 75-year-old politician shared a picture of her Met Gala attire and wrote: "Across the country, women's rights are under attack. I have long used fashion as a force for change. As the Met Costume Institute reopens w/ their inaugural exhibit celebrating American designers, I am calling for the certification of the ERA so women can be equal once and for all."
Amanda Gorman
Gorman's Met Gala 2021 attire is symbolic of the Statue of Liberty. She wore a Vera Wang outfit and carried a book-shaped clutch on which were engraved the words, "Give us your tired". It's a poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty, which speaks of diversity and inclusion.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.