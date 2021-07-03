Ranveer Singh Set to Make his TV Debut with Colors’ Quiz Show The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh is all set to make his television debut with Colors. He will be seen hosting a a visual based quiz show, The Big Picture, produced by Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment B.V.

The Big Picture will be a test of visual memory and knowledge. The contestants will have to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions, with the assistance of three lifelines. The participants stand a chance to win a huge cash prizes. The format of the show also allows viewers to play the game from the comfort of their homes.