'Creative Genius': Ranveer Honoured by Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranveer Singh was honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival by Sharon Stone. Many celebrities, including Johnny Depp, attended the festival in Jeddah. Ranveer called Johnny his inspiration and posed with the actor.

While presenting the award Sharon said, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award."