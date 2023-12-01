'Creative Genius': Ranveer Honoured by Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranveer Singh was honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival by Sharon Stone. Many celebrities, including Johnny Depp, attended the festival in Jeddah. Ranveer called Johnny his inspiration and posed with the actor.
While presenting the award Sharon said, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award."
Thanking his fans for their love and support Ranveer said, "I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my driving force. They inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness, to find that moment of truth that is invaluable.”
Ranveer received the honour for his contribution towards cinema.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)