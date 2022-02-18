Ranveer Singh All Set to Play at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
USA's National Basketball Association had appointed Ranveer the brand ambassador from India last year.
Ranveer Singh flew to Cleveland recently to take part in the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2022 that features global musicians and basketball players. USA's National Basketball Association had appointed Ranveer the brand ambassador from India last year.
Ranveer will play alongside the likes of comedian Tiffany Haddish, rappers and recording artists including Anuel, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo. The Ruffles NBA-All Star Celebrity Game will be showcased live in the country on 19 February at 5:30am on MTV, Vh1 India & Voot Select.
Talking about playing in the prestigious event Ranveer told News18, "This is the stuff of dreams. I will be playing against and with some of the finest talent in the world of entertainment and sport and I am really looking forward to it".
Ranveer also spoke about when he developed a love for basketball. "I first became a fan of basketball when I started watching basketball on TV watching Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 90s. Then I went to study at Indiana University, and they had a great basketball culture. Even now, I play basketball in my building complex", the actor told the publication.
