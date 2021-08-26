Randeep Hooda Shares Pic With Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra had earlier said that he'd want Randeep Hooda to play him in a biopic.
Actor Randeep Hooda took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture with Olympic gold-medallist Neeaj Chopra. Calling Neeraj a ‘Kasuta maanus (amazing human being), Randeep wrote in the caption, “Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @neeraj____chopra.”
Neeraj Chopra, a Javelin athlete, became the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Olympics, after he won the men’s javelin throw this year’s Tokyo games. Randeep Hooda had earlier also shared a snippet from Neeraj Chopra’s review with Brut where he can be seen talking about the actor. Neeraj revealed that he like Hooda’s movie Laal Rang because the film has a ‘desi Haryanvi accent’.
Neeraj also praised the actor’s performance and said that he has also watched Sarbjit and Highway. Hooda had also earlier shared a clip of Neeraj at the Tokyo Olympics. In an 2018 interaction with The Quint, Neeraj Chopra had said that he’d like Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar to play him in a biopic.
On the career front, Randeep Hooda will star in Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz, and the web series Inspector Avinash.
