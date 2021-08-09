Akshay Kumar on Why Neeraj Chopra Should Play The Actor in His Biopic

Athlete Neeraj Chopra recently scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first track and field athlete to win a gold for India. In a 2018 interview with The Quint, Chopra, fresh off his win at the Asian Games, where he set a new national record, named the actors he wishes would play him in a biopic. “It’ll be great if a biopic is made. The people I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood", he had said.

Now, Akshay Kumar has reacted to Chopra's suggestion. Speaking to the media during an interview Kumar said, "I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai (If a biopic about me is made some day, he should play me in the film)".