Disappointed Since It's a Big Theatre Film: Hooda on Radhe Release
The makers of 'Radhe' had decided to release the film on OTT and in theatres
Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be released in theatres on 13 May, with an additional OTT release on Zee5's pay per view medium ZeePlex. Starring Salman in the lead, the Prabhu Deva directorial stars Randeep Hooda as the villain. Talking about the multiplatform release, Hooda said that he was a 'bit disappointed' that the film had to opt for a simultaneous release in theatres and on OTT.
"So one is a bit disappointed because it is a big theatre film, to be watched with the collective public and the noise-making that goes on, like you're watching a sports match. Obviously, that thing will be missed. That kind of thrill that people get out of such movies in a collective space is not there," he said.
"But nonetheless, the film will still be releasing in some theatres, and in many places across the world. And so whoever can, should go and enjoy it in the theater. Otherwise, the plus side is that the whole family can watch it at the price of one movie ticket," he added referring to the pay per view model.
Radhe was supposed to be one of the big releases that would bring the audience back to the theatres after the funk caused by the COVID lockdown last year. However, with the onset of the second wave, the situation didn't improve since strict restrictions were placed on theatres leading to them being shut down.
Radhe already made money before its release after selling all its rights to Zee Studios. As reported earlier, Radhe will be released on ZeePlex at the price point of only Rs. 249, and this payment will not be part of the subscription plans.
