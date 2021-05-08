This is How Much Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Made Even Before Release

According to some industry sources, Radhe, which will be releasing in theatres and OTT simultaneously on 13 May, was sold to Zee Studios for 230 crores, all rights included. Rs 230 crore might sound like a big number but since Radhe is a Salman Khan film directed by Prabhu Deva, it's not a big deal especially since it also includes its theatrical business.

Look at the present scenario: India's theatrical business is hardly existent due to most of the theatres shutting down, and even if they were open, people would be skeptical before going. Keeping that in mind, we would say it's surely a good deal.

Zee Studios has taken all the rights. Music is with Zee, satellite is with Zee, OTT is with Zee and even theatrical is with Zee. So whatever 70 to 80 screens they will release the film in will also contribute to Zee's revenue.