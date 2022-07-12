Ranbir Kapoor Tries Answering Questions While He Plays With Puppies

The next question that followed was, “Who aside from Ayan and Alia would you be like to be stuck on an island with and why?” He chose to pick a director and said that it would be S. S. Rajamouli and that he would like to “con” him to shoot a movie on the island that would star only him ,which they would shoot on the island. He also wanted Lionel Messi and Arjit Singh on the Island with him.

Another question from the interview was, “Which Hollywood film would he like to be a part of?” Ranbir was quick to answer this question as well, “Gladiator and Braveheart.” Many other questions followed during this interview while Ranbir played with some puppies.

He also went on to say that “spending time” with his wife, Alia Bhatt made him the happiest and also mentioned that he would have loved to play the role of the protagonist in Pushpa.



Shamshera is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Ronit Roy. The film is slated for release on 22 July.