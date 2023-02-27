ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Update On Kishore Kumar & Sourav Ganguly Biopics

Ranbir Kapoor said that he hasn't been offered the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

Ranbir Kapoor at an event on Sunday confirmed being part of Kishore Kumar's biopic which has been currently in the works for the past 11 years. However, he said that he has not been offered the Sourav Ganguly biopic. 

Ranbir said, “I think dada (Sourav Ganguly) is a living legend not just in India, but around the world. A biopic on him will be very special. Unfortunately, mujhe yeh film offer nahi hui hai (I have not been offered this film). I think the makers at Luv Films are still writing on the script."

He also spoke about being a part of Kishore Kumar's biopic, RK added, "Main 11 saal se Kishore Kumar ke biopic pe kaam karraha hoon (I have been working on Kishore Kumar's biopic for 11 years). We have been writing that with Anurag Basu and I'm hoping that it's gonna be my next biopic. But maine abhi tak dada k upar jo biopic banrahi hai uske baare mein kuch suna nahi hai (But so far I haven't heard anything about the biopic being made on dada). So, I don't know."

Ranbir who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and got candid about his next project at an event in Kolkata. The film is all set to release on 8 March. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Kishore Kumar 

