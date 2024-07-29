Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Rishi Kapoor's 'Rude Behaviour' Towards Fans

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about the failures of the Kapoor family and his late father Rishi Kapoor's rude behaviour towards fans. In an interview with Nikhil Kamath for his podcast, the actor shared how his father's behaviour led him to become more approachable towards his fans.
Speaking about how he 'studied' the failures of the Kapoor family, Ranbir said, “I have realized this very early on because I have grown up in a film family and I have seen so many successful people. But at the same time, I have seen so many failures, too. My family has generations of successful actors and those who have failed. I know why they failed. I studied them. I was noticing it from a very young age.”
Sharing how Rishi once rudely rejected a fan who asked for his autograph, he added, “'No, I am not interested in doing that!' I would see the fan’s face and them looking at my father with so much of disdain and disappointment. If somebody wants a picture with me or an autograph, I’m more than happy to oblige.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is now gearing up for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. The actor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
