'We're Adjusting to Each Other': Ranbir Kapoor On Married Life With Alia Bhatt

"She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet,” Ranbir added.

Speaking further about Alia, Ranbir shared, "Alia was somebody I met over the years, and I knew this person was special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister. She really makes me smile. I love going home to her. I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her also."

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for a few years. The couple's wedding was an intimate affair, which was held at their Mumbai residence with only close friends and family in attendance. The same year, the couple welcomes their first child, a daughter named Raha in November.

Mean, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir last shared the screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The couple will be next seen together on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal.