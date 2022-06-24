'I Wish My Father Was Alive to See This Film': Ranbir Kapoor on 'Shamshera'

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that he wishes his father was alive to see the film. He said, “I really wish my father was alive to see this film. He has always been blatantly honest about his criticism if he has liked something or not liked something, especially with my work. So, it’s sad that he’s not going to see it. But I am really excited that I got to do a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there he is looking out for me and he is proud of me.”

He also spoke about the pan-Indian film, stating, “I definitely want to grow as an actor and a star and Shamshera definitely is a positive step towards that. You want to make films for a larger audience. You want to tell stories that different generations of audience can connect to and can get entertained.”

But he was quick to talk about his anxieties regarding the project, “Shamshera is a step towards that but the film hasn’t released yet. I am very anxious to know how people will accept me in this part but I am very excited that I got to play a part like this too.”

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurabh Shukla. The film, slated for release on 22 July, has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.