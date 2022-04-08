Phone Call to Public Appearance: Many 'Firsts' in Ranbir-Alia's Relationship

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt revealed it was Karan who called Ranbir and handed over the phone to the actress.

Alia said, "I remember the first time I spoke to Ranbir. You (Karan Johar) called him up when Rockstar had just released and you said, 'Here, talk to Ranbir. Tell him how much you love him' And I spoke so much rubbish. I was just talking non-stop, and he was like, 'Yeah, that’s very nice, Alia'."