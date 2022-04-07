Not Ranbir-Alia's But This Wedding Invite From The Kapoor Family is Going Viral
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tied the knot on 22 January, 1980 at the RK House in Chembur.
While the internet is abuzz with reports about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's purported wedding later in April, an invitation card from Ranbir's parents, actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's, wedding has gone viral.
The card is from their wedding reception. The function was held at RK House in Chembur which, several reports have claimed, is where Ranbir and Alia might tie the knot.
The invitation card is from the Kapoor side and reads that Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor are inviting guests to the reception.
"Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980 between 6.30 pm and 9.00 pm at RK Studios," the card reads.
Rishi and Neetu got married on 22 January, 1980. The actors have worked together in films like Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, and Amar Akbar Anthony.
