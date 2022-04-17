ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Shah Rukh, Gauri, Riddhima Have a Blast at Alia-Ranbir's Reception Party

Alia and Ranbir host an intimate post-wedding reception. Check out the pictures!

i

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April in an intimate wedding ceremony, with their loved ones in attendance. They also managed to host an intimate reception on Saturday.

The star-studded post wedding party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, Shakun Batra, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan clicked arriving at Ranbir &amp; Alia's party.</p></div>

Shah Rukh Khan clicked arriving at Ranbir & Alia's party.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gauri Khan.</p></div>

Gauri Khan.

(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt arrived at their stunning best. The party seemed to be a glitzy affair, with Riddhima sharing a few pictures from the bash. The reception seems to be purple-themed. And Kapoor seems to look handsome in his choice of suit.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Riddhima with RanbirKapoor</p></div>

Riddhima with RanbirKapoor

(Courtesy:Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Riddihma with Priyanka Khanna&nbsp;</p></div>

Riddihma with Priyanka Khanna 

(Courtesy:Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Riddhima with her friends&nbsp;</p></div>

Riddhima with her friends 

(Courtesy:Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor also took to instagram and shared photo of her with the newly weds while at the reception. Captioning it: "Big Love for Mr and Mrs Ranbir Kapoor"

Ranbir and Alia also pulled off a closely-knit Mehendi ceremony which was followed by a sangeet on 13 April. And the wedding concluded on 14 April, with their near and dear ones.

Alia opted for a Sabyasachi hand-dyed organza sari for her wedding, and for the Mehendi ceremony wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble. Ranbir on the other end chose to wear Sabyasachi on both occasions.

Alia shared a sweet Instagram post after wedding saying:

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.
With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.
Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special."

