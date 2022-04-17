Pics: Shah Rukh, Gauri, Riddhima Have a Blast at Alia-Ranbir's Reception Party

Ranbir and Alia also pulled off a closely-knit Mehendi ceremony which was followed by a sangeet on 13 April. And the wedding concluded on 14 April, with their near and dear ones.

Alia opted for a Sabyasachi hand-dyed organza sari for her wedding, and for the Mehendi ceremony wore a Manish Malhotra ensemble. Ranbir on the other end chose to wear Sabyasachi on both occasions.

Alia shared a sweet Instagram post after wedding saying:

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.

With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special."