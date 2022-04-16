ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Alia & Ranbir Host Post-Wedding Party; Shaheen, Ayan & Others Attend
Ranbir and Alia hosted their close friends & family for a party at their Mumbai house, after tying the knot.
Following their wedding on Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted a dinner party at their house on Saturday. Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were among the first guests to arrive at the get-together.
The couple's private wedding was attended by close family and friends. Pictures of Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities have been shared by their family and friends on social media.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
