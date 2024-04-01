Ranbir On How Much He Paid Alia's Friends During 'Joota Chupai' At Their Wedding

Kapil stated that, as per rumours, Alia's friends and cousins demanded around Rs 12 crore for ‘joota chupai,’ while it was suggested that Ranbir had bargained to bring it down to lakhs. Ranbir responded saying that Alia's friends had demanded lakhs, not crores, and he bargained and brought the amount down to thousands.

"We got married at home only. So the shoes would be at home only even if they stole them," Ranbir said.

Kapil shared a similar incident from his wedding, where his wife Ginni’s sisters demanded Rs 11 lakh from him. He jokingly said, “I told them to keep their sister, as well as the shoes. I knew she loved me so she would automatically come. As for the shoes, I would buy new ones."