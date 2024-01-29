ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Groove to ‘Jamal Kudu’ at Filmfare 2024

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to Jamal Kudu has gone viral on social media.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Filmfare Awards with their mesmerizing dance performance to the song 'Jamal Kudu.' The 69th edition of the ceremony took place in Gujarat over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving to 'Jamal Kudu' has taken social media by storm, earning widespread acclaim. The viral clip showcases the duo flawlessly executing the song's hook step. The dance concludes with Ranbir Kapoor sweetly planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks, adding an adorable touch to their sensational performance. Bollywood enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over this memorable moment from the Filmfare Awards.

Take a look:

The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela  Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Alia Bhat 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Watch: Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Groove to ‘Jamal Kudu’ at Filmfare 2024

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dancing to Jamal Kudu has gone viral on social media.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stole the spotlight at the Filmfare Awards with their mesmerizing dance performance to the song 'Jamal Kudu.' The 69th edition of the ceremony took place in Gujarat over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt grooving to 'Jamal Kudu' has taken social media by storm, earning widespread acclaim. The viral clip showcases the duo flawlessly executing the song's hook step. The dance concludes with Ranbir Kapoor sweetly planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks, adding an adorable touch to their sensational performance. Bollywood enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement over this memorable moment from the Filmfare Awards.

Take a look:

The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela  Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read

Alia Bhatt's Ramayana-Themed Saree at Ram Mandir Inauguration Day Wows Netizens

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Alia Bhat 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×