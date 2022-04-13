ADVERTISEMENT
Ranbir & Alia to Get Married on 14 April, Confirms Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir & Alia's mehendi ceremony took place at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra.
i
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot on 14 April, Neetu Kapoor has confirmed. Preparations are in full swing for the wedding. The mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday, 13 April, at Ranbir's house in Mumbai's Bandra. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan and other friends and relatives were part of the festivities.
Speaking to reporters, Neetu and Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She is the best", Neetu said when asked about Alia. Riddhima added, "She is so cute!".
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×