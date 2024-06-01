Inside Pics of Ananya, Sara & Ranveer From Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Bash

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted a second pre-wedding bash for their son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. This time, the grand celebration began on a cruise sailing away from Italy on 29 May and ended on 1 June in the south of France.

According to reports, several Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Salman Khan among others joined the pre-wedding event.

Recently, pictures of Sara, Ananya and Ranveer from the event surfaced on social media.