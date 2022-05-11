‘Mild Because I Was Vaccinated’: Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana on COVID Recovery

Entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, actor Ram Charan’s wife, shared on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 last week. She posted a photo of herself and wrote that she had a mild attack because she is vaccinated and she is ‘super scared’ of the aftermath.

Ram Charan was one of the leads in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and starred in Acharya with his father, actor Chiranjeevi. He also stars in RC15.

“Recovered & Ready to Rock & Roll - along with Rest breaks .( learning to listen to my body )Had covid last week.-Mild attack cos I was vaccinated.-Doctors prescribed only paracetamol & vitamins.-Super Scared of the aftermath - ppl say I’m gng to be drained of energy, loose hair & the onset of aches and pains. (nothing happening as of now )-need to be mentally & physically strong not to let these affect me, (sic)” Upsana wrote.