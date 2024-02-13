Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to Have An Eco-Friendly Wedding: Report

Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on 21 February. According to reports, the soon-to-be married couple will have an eco-friendly wedding.
A source close to the couple told the Hindustan Times that Rakul and Jackky's green wedding preparations will be fire-cracker-free and include digital invites to save paper waste. The couple will also plant trees to offset the grand event's carbon footprint.
“No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point,” the source told the publication.
“These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day," the source added.
Rakul and Jackky's pre-wedding ceremonies are going to kick off on February 19 February in Goa, with the wedding slated for 21 February.
