Director Puri Jagannadh Appears Before ED in 4-Year-Old Drugs Case
The ED has also issued notices to 12 people, including Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati, from the film industry.
Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on 31 August, as per a report by India Today. The ED has issued notices to 12 people, including Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati, from the film industry. Other celebrities include Charmme Kaur, Navadeep, Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan and Tanish. In 2017, the actors and directors were questioned by the Special Investigation Team in a case related to a drug racket.
Rakul Preet has been asked to appear on 6 September. Rana Daggubati and Ravi Teja will be appearing before the ED on 8 and 9 September respectively. Navadeep has been asked to appear on 13 September, Mumaith Khan on 15 September and Tanish on 17 September.
Earlier, an ED official had told Times of India, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers.”
The official added, “We have called excise officials as witnesses. Likewise, till we get evidence Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses. Their names have figured in the investigation.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.