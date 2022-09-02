ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian Raju Srivastava Runs High Fever, Put On Ventilator Support Again

The actor-comedian has been hospitalized in AIIMS, Delhi since 10 August 2022.

Phelian
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Comedian Raju Srivastava Runs High Fever, Put On Ventilator Support Again
i

Comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava has been battling poor health conditions since his hospitalization last month.

Originally admitted for suffering a heart attack on 10 August, he has been put back on ventilator support after running a high fever, as per a report by The Times of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, doctors have been asked to monitor him closely, after he ran a fever above 100 degrees. Prior to these recent developments, he was reportedly responding well to his treatments. He was even able to breathe in 80-90% oxygen by himself.

Also Read

Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 days, Confirms Comedian's Secretary

Raju Srivastava Gains Consciousness After 15 days, Confirms Comedian's Secretary

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Raju Srivastava 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×