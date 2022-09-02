Comedian Raju Srivastava Runs High Fever, Put On Ventilator Support Again
The actor-comedian has been hospitalized in AIIMS, Delhi since 10 August 2022.
Comedian and actor, Raju Srivastava has been battling poor health conditions since his hospitalization last month.
Originally admitted for suffering a heart attack on 10 August, he has been put back on ventilator support after running a high fever, as per a report by The Times of India.
According to reports, doctors have been asked to monitor him closely, after he ran a fever above 100 degrees. Prior to these recent developments, he was reportedly responding well to his treatments. He was even able to breathe in 80-90% oxygen by himself.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Raju Srivastava
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.