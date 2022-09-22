Raju Srivastav Funeral: Comedian's Family Performs His Last Rites in New Delhi

The stand up comic's colleagues and friends, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal also paid their tributes to him at the funeral. Many others including PM Narendra Modi, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar offered their condolences to the comedian's family upon hearing the news.

Srivastav had been admitted to AIIMS' Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and was kept on life support, for several days following the heart attack. The comedian also underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Just a couple of days ago, the comedian's family had reported that he was showing some signs of improvements in his health, and urged his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

Srivastav's cousin, Ashok Srivastav had shared in a statement in August, "He was doing his routine excercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS Hospital."