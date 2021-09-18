Taapsee Pannu & Shah Rukh Khan's Next Film to be Based on 'Donkey Flight'?

Shah Rukh Khan has a bunch of interesting projects lined up. As per a report by peepingmoon, Shah Rukh has teamed up with Rajkumar Hirani about a film based on immigration. The report also states that Taapsee Pannu has been brought on board opposite SRK.

A source told the publication, "Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film is based on 'Donkey Flight'. It refers to the illegal, 'backdoor route' in Punjab, which Indians use to migrate to countries like USA and Canada. Hirani's story will follow a Punjabi guy's struggle to migrate to Canada".

The peepingmoon report adds that Hirani and Kanika Dhillon have co-written the social-comedy, and it is scheduled to go on floors around May 2022. Neither the filmmaker nor the actors have made any official announcements regarding the same.