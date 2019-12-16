Rajinikanth Dodges Question on Jamia Police Brutality

Most recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the violence against Jamia students in Delhi on Sunday. The Uri actor wrote that he was disheartened to see the disruption and violence erupt.

He tweeted, “What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken.”

The tweet was followed by an emoji of the Indian flag.