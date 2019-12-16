Rajinikanth Dodges Question on Jamia Police Brutality
On Monday, the trailer for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar was released. At the trailer launch event, the actor was questioned about the police brutality that took place on Sunday against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Here’s what he said:
"This is a cinema function, this is the trailer launch. I don't talk about politics at cinema functions. I'll express my views at a different platform, not here."
Watch the clip of his response here:
On 15 December, the police forcefully entered Jamia Millia Islamia Universaity in Delhi and violently attacked the students of the university who were peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Ever since, many Bollywood celebrities have spoken up about the incident.
Most recently, Vicky Kaushal took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding the violence against Jamia students in Delhi on Sunday. The Uri actor wrote that he was disheartened to see the disruption and violence erupt.
He tweeted, “What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken.”
The tweet was followed by an emoji of the Indian flag.
In the wake of the situation, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also returned to Twitter to strongly condemn the act and express his opinions. Calling the government ‘fascist’, the filmmaker said that he cannot stay silent any longer. Also in a veiled reference to Bollywood, Anurag added that it makes his angry to “see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet.”
