Rajinikanth Condemns Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths, Demands Justice
A father-son duo was allegedly killed in police custody.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth has taken to Twitter to issue a statement on the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu, demanding strictest punishment for those involved.
“There has been a lot of outrage on humanitarian grounds condemning the torture faced by the father and son. The manner in which a few police officials behaved with the magistrate during the inquiry has been shocking. All the officials who are connected to the incident should be severely punished. They will not be spared”, the statement, written in Tamil, read.
P Jayaraj and his son J Bennicks were arrested on 19 June and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile shop in the town open during a curfew imposed during the coronavirus lockdown. The duo were allegedly tortured in police custody, following which they succumbed to their injuries.
A number of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to condemn the incident.
