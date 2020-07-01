Rajinikanth Condemns Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths, Demands Justice

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has taken to Twitter to issue a statement on the custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu, demanding strictest punishment for those involved.

“There has been a lot of outrage on humanitarian grounds condemning the torture faced by the father and son. The manner in which a few police officials behaved with the magistrate during the inquiry has been shocking. All the officials who are connected to the incident should be severely punished. They will not be spared”, the statement, written in Tamil, read.