Demanding justice for P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, Priyanka Chopra on Friday tweeted after the father-son died following alleged police torture.Priyanka posted a note on Twitter using the hashtag #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks. The note read, "Reeling from what I'm hearing. Absolutely stunned sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be their crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I cannot even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks."Taapsee Pannu too condemned the incident and wrote, "This might just be one case out of many but it takes only one case to begin the snowball effect. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix It could've been anyone we know. Details are scary and gut wrenching."Genelia D'Souza said she is 'pained and shocked', as she tweeted, "I am so so shocked and pained and to a large extent just unsure, how we have become such a horrible race.. This incident is so brutal, it actually breaks my heart.. Just not done."Here are some other celebrities who also demanded justice for the alleged torture meted out to the father-son duo.