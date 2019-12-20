People to Keep Nation’s Security in Mind: Rajinikanth on Protests

Violent clashes between police and protestors have been reported from parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Large-scale protests were held across the country on Thursday, 19 December, leaving at least three dead. Two have been killed after police fired on protestors in Mangaluru and one allegedly died of a firearm injury in Lucknow. The authorities have suspended mobile internet and SMS services in various regions, including in parts of UP, Karnataka and Delhi NCR. Section 144 has also been imposed in districts of Madhya Pradesh, Mangaluru, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi.