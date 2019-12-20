People to Keep Nation’s Security in Mind: Rajinikanth on Protests
Rajinikanth has broken his silence over the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by the government on 11 December. Without naming a particular incident, he condemned the instances of violences that have been reported from across the country.
At the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Darbar, Rajinikanth was asked for his views on the police brutality that took place against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia university on Sunday, 15 December. The actor sidestepped the question saying, “This is a cinema function, this is the trailer launch. I don't talk about politics at cinema functions. I'll express my views at a different platform, not here.”
Violent clashes between police and protestors have been reported from parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Large-scale protests were held across the country on Thursday, 19 December, leaving at least three dead. Two have been killed after police fired on protestors in Mangaluru and one allegedly died of a firearm injury in Lucknow. The authorities have suspended mobile internet and SMS services in various regions, including in parts of UP, Karnataka and Delhi NCR. Section 144 has also been imposed in districts of Madhya Pradesh, Mangaluru, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)