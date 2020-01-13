Charu Asopa Reveals How She Met Sushmita’s Brother Rajeev Sen
Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of the day he met his now wife TV actor Charu Asopa. “Happy 1 year baby,” he wrote.
Charu also posted the same picture on Instagram with a note recalling how they first met. Apparently they ran into each other at a mall in Mumbai. “Happy 1 year babie... I still remember when I saw u on 11th Jan 2019 for the first time, a tall and handsome gentleman coming out of the lift of Oberoi mall. Kal ki baat lagti hai... when we met we were strangers but today we are Mr and Mrs sen. It was all destined.”
Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in a court wedding on 7 June. The couple shared photographs from outside the court, where Rajeev was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and Charu donned a beautiful red sari. They later held traditional wedding ceremonies in Goa. The couple got engaged in a Christian ceremony on 14 June, followed by mehendi and sangeet on 15 June, and finally Bengali and Rajasthani traditional wedding ceremonies on 16 June.
