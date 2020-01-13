Charu Asopa Reveals How She Met Sushmita’s Brother Rajeev Sen

Charu also posted the same picture on Instagram with a note recalling how they first met. Apparently they ran into each other at a mall in Mumbai. “Happy 1 year babie... I still remember when I saw u on 11th Jan 2019 for the first time, a tall and handsome gentleman coming out of the lift of Oberoi mall. Kal ki baat lagti hai... when we met we were strangers but today we are Mr and Mrs sen. It was all destined.”