Rajeev Khandelwal Shares His Casting Couch Horror

In a recent interview actor Rajeev Khandelwal opened up about the horror of a casting couch incident from years ago. The actor said that the “star director” promised to cast him in a film and propositioned him.

The incident gave me flashes of a once-upon-a-time super director who had offered me a movie back then when I did not start doing films. Next time, he called me from his office to his room, and then he made me sit there and decided not to give me the story, instead asked me to decide whether I want to do the movie based on one song,” he said.

The actor says that he was rather shocked and tried to push the “star director” away. “I found myself feeling how any woman in my place would have felt. He asked me to go to his room which I refused to. I dropped names and mentioned that I have a girlfriend back then waiting for me so that the guy knows that I am straight,” he shared.