Raj Kundra Case: Mumbai Police Form SIT to Probe Porn Racket
On Thursday, the Crime Branch arrested another person in connection to the porn films case.
The Mumbai Crime Branch have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the pornography racket case, as per a report by ANI. An ACP-level officer will head the SIT team and the reports will be sent to the senior officers of the Crime Branch. Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in the case.
On Thursday, the Crime Branch arrested one person in connection to an FIR filed on 28 July. The accused, Abhijeet Bhomble, allegedly played a part in producing porn films for Hotshots app that was owned by Raj Kundra.
This is the fourth FIR registered in the case. The bail plea of actor Gehana Vasisth has also been rejected.
