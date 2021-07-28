Raj Kundra Porn Scandal: Court Rejects Bail Plea for Kundra, Ryan Thorpe
Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe's judicial custody was extended by 14 days.
Businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe’s bail pleas were rejected by Mumbai's Esplanade Court today, ANI reported. Kundra was arrested on 19 July, in connection to the creation and publication of pornographic material.
Raj Kundra’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty hasn’t been given a clean chit and other directors of Viaan Industries, owned by Kundra, will also record their statements. A Mumbai court had also extended the judicial custody of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe by 14 days.
The Mumbai Police had earlier told the court that they suspect Kundra used the money earned from pornography for online betting. "In WhatsApp chats we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level", the police had further stated.
On 23 July, Raj Kundra had filed a petition in the High Court challenging his arrest. Recently, an FIR was registered against a few producers of Raj Kundra’s company but India Today reported that Raj Kundra hasn’t been mentioned in the complaint.
