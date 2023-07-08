ADVERTISEMENT
'Queen': Alia Bhatt, Riddhima Wish Neetu Kapoor on Her Birthday

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her birthday in Italy.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turned 65 on Saturday, 8 July. She is currently in Italy, celebrating the special day with her family. Neetu's daughter Riddhima took to Instagram to share a photo from the celebration. While Ranbir Kapoor was a part of the family trip, Alia had to give it a miss.

"Happy Bday Ma. We adore you. #backboneofthefamily (major missing @aliaabhatt & my baby Raha) #portofino🇮🇹 ", Riddhima wrote on Instagram.

Alia also took to Instagram Stories to wish her mum-in-law. She wrote, "Happy birthday queen. you make everything wonderful!! Love you oh so much!"

