'Saw Death & God With My Eyes': Punjabi Singer Jaani Injured in Road Accident
Jaani's car crashed into an SUV in Punjab's Mohali, injuring him and the two other people he was travelling with.
Popular Punjabi lyricist and singer Jaani Johan was injured in a road accident on Tuesday, 19 July. His car crashed into an SUV in Punjab's Mohali, injuring him and the two other people he was travelling with.
As per a report by DNA, the police said that the reason behind the accident is possibly jumping a red signal, because of which the collision occurred between the SUV and Ford Figo. The people involved in the accident suffered relatively minor injuries thanks to the cars' air bags.
Jaani and the other two passengers were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mohali. An IANS report stated that Jaani suffered injuries to his back and neck.
After the news spread, Jaani took to social media to give a statement regarding the same. “Ajj akha’n ne Maut Vekhi,,Par Fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya,,,So ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere Dost theek aa’n ,just minor injuries. Duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my eyes but then caught a glimpse of God also. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. remember us in your prayers).”
In another statement the singer wrote, “With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai.”
