'Saw Death & God With My Eyes': Punjabi Singer Jaani Injured in Road Accident

Popular Punjabi lyricist and singer Jaani Johan was injured in a road accident on Tuesday, 19 July. His car crashed into an SUV in Punjab's Mohali, injuring him and the two other people he was travelling with.

As per a report by DNA, the police said that the reason behind the accident is possibly jumping a red signal, because of which the collision occurred between the SUV and Ford Figo. The people involved in the accident suffered relatively minor injuries thanks to the cars' air bags.