Puneeth Rajkumar's Daughter Arrives In India, Will Attend Cremation

Late Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar's daughter Dhruti landed at Delhi from the US around 1pm on Saturday and she will be taking another flight to reach Bengaluru by evening. Dhruti will attend her father's cremation which is scheduled to take place at Kanteerava Studio between 6.30 and 7pm on Saturday with full state honours.

The late actor will be laid to rest next to his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma Rajkumar.