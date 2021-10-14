Pune Police Issues Lookout Circular Against Man Who Took Selfie With Aryan Khan
KP Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the Mumbai cruise case.
The Pune Police have issued a lookout circular against KP Gosavi, one of the independent Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witnesses in the Mumbai cruise case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune, PTI quoted an official as saying. A lookout circular prevents a person from leaving the country.
"We have issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta told PTI.
PTI quoted the police as saying that Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering him a job in Malaysia.
Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had filed a complaint. It stated that Deshmukh contacted Gosavi after he posted an advertisement on social media about a job vacancy in the hotel industry in Malaysia. "Gosavi collected the money in installments, but neither did he offer any job to Deshmukh nor paid his money back", a Faraskhana police station official told PTI. Gosavi had been charged with various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.
The NCB had earlier stated that Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship case, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested.
