Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Purported Wedding Invite Goes Viral

In the invite that is doing the rounds on social media, a sketch shows Pulkit and Kriti chilling on the beachside. Lounging with them are their pet dogs - a husky and a beagle. The message on the invite reads, “Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”

From the invite it seems like the couple is going to have a beach wedding. A report by NDTV states that the big day is 13 March.

Pulkit and Kriti met on the sets of their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Then they started dating and also shared the screen space in Pagalpanti (2019) and Taish (2020). They had a roka in January and pictures from the ceremony surfaced on social media.