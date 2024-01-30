Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Spark Engagement Speculations With Viral Pics

Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are speculated to be engaged after dating for four years. The lovebirds are keen on beginning their next chapter. An intimate roka ceremony was recently held at one of their friends’ places, as per reports and several photos have gone viral from their special day.

Earlier in an interview with Bombay Times, he had said, " “As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals."

The two have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.